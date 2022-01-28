‘This Bitter Earth,’ a Black Lives Matter love story, to debut in Philly

Director Tyrone L. Robinson said the play is prescient, in that it was written before the global Black Lives Matter protest movement following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

“One of the big conversations that we’re having now is allyship, and how white folks and others can be allies to Black people,” said Robinson. “The play interrogates this love, this relationship between a Black man and a white man. The white man happens to be the one who is the most active in the BLM movement. So how is he being an ally to his partner? How is he calling out his partner’s apathy in moments when his partner is not being as active as he is? It’s an interesting conversation that we are having every day in the rehearsal room.”

“This Bitter Earth” is not a political play, but an intimate love story set against a protest movement. There are only two characters, the boyfriends, and they are seen mostly at home and out on dates.

Robinson said the third character is Black Lives Matter.

“The play does a really interesting thing, where we are able to plot actual incidents that happened on the BLM timeline,” he said. “We’re able to see the reaction to those conflicts within the relationship. So it is always in the background.”

Despite the political urgency of the protest movement, “This Bitter Earth” is a classic love story, showing the ups and downs of a relationship stumbling toward happiness as the two men struggle to overcome their different worldviews.

For example, Jesse confronts Neil after he Googled his partner’s name and learned Neil is the son of a wealthy and well-connected family, and was profiled in The New Yorker magazine as a teenager.

Their relationship is what attracted InterAct’s Artistic Director Seth Rozin to the script.

“It’s a celebration of interracial gay love. Interracial gay love is not something that’s on stage a lot,” said Rozin. “I think the writing is very smart, very detailed, very human, and ultimately very moving. Every time I’ve seen a run-through of the show in rehearsal, I find myself moved again, even though I know what’s coming.”