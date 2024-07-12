From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Iquail Shaeed, founder of the modern dance company Dance Iquail!, pulled together a protest rally and performance showcase in June 2020.

Part of the widespread social unrest that summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the “Art Thrives from Black Lives” rally was a march from the Community Education Center (CEC) on Lancaster Avenue to Miles Mack playground, followed by a program of mostly drill and drumline teams from the neighborhood and the Dance Iquail! dancers.

“We had a roller-skating competition. We had double-dutch competitions,” Shaheed recalled. “Anything that was artistic expression coming out of African-American culture here in Philly, is what we did.”

Now Shaheed is organizing another, similar rally, this time spotlighting Black creative resilience and community-building under the banner “Celebrate Mantua” this Saturday at Miles Mack playground.

Four years on he is trying to “keep the magic going.” Shaheed is not asking people to march in the street this time. Instead the performance festival will highlight community resources that support personal wellness, financial literacy, and voter turnout.

“The protest part of it is still there, but it looks different,” he said. “Once we raise the voice and get the attention by marching in the streets and getting our voice out there about inequity, then we’re showing you what it means to be equitable.”

Iquail grew up in Mantua and said sometimes the neighborhood does not realize its own creative legacy. He recalls vibrant arts programming at Mack playground when he was growing up. There were dance performances, film screenings, and live music happening regularly.

It was there that he danced in public for the first time, at just five years old.

“I don’t know how my mother asked me, but she was, like, ‘Do you want to dance? ‘And I said yes,” Shaheed said. “You’re talking about growing up in the 80s. I remember trying to imitate the James Brown spins and a Michael Jackson moonwalk. I won five dollars.”

Shaheed went on to attend the High School of Creative and Performing Arts in Center City, and trained with Philadanco in West Philadelphia. He briefly relocated to New York to perform on Broadway. His company is now based out of the CEC building in Mantua.