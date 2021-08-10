After fighting the city to be able to keep his property in the Mantua neighborhood, James Dupree has decided to leave.

Since 2005, Dupree has owned a 8,600-square-foot former auto body shop on the 3600 block of Haverford Avenue, which he converted into an art studio, exhibition space, and living quarters. As the only inhabited structure on the entire block, the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority attempted to seize Dupree’s property through eminent domain in 2012.

The PRA planned to sell two blighted blocks to a developer to build a supermarket, something the Mantua neighborhood does not currently have. The PRA offered Dupree $640,000 for a property Dupree said he had appraised at $2.2 million.

After getting no traction with his neighborhood Councilmember Jannie Blackwell, Dupree launched a two-year public campaign to block the seizure. Ultimately, the city relented in 2014 and let Dupree stay in his building.

Dupree had a vision of expanding the building into a five-story neighborhood culture center with classrooms, artist spaces, a museum of his own work, and a bar and restaurant.

Instead, Dupree has just sold the building, and plans to move to a space in Kensington.