Len Davidson is a lifelong basketball fan, as was his father.

“He wasn’t the kind of guy who did a whole lot with his family, but he loved basketball,” Davidson said. “It was like a bonding thing.”

In the early 1960s, Davidson’s father would take him to watch Wilt Chamberlain play for the Warriors, back when they were a Philly team. Afterward, they would go out for a hot dog together.

“We’d drive over Market Street from West Philly — the Warriors played at the Convention Hall in West Philadelphia — and we drive over Market Street and then we turn up Sixth Street. Off in the distance, I’d see this tiny red hot dog. You’re, like, six blocks away, and I’m 10 years old,” he said. “As you start getting closer and closer, the hot dog starts blooming and getting bigger. Eventually, you get to Levis and you see it’s a 13-foot, neon hot dog.”

Four generations of Davidson fathers and sons frequented Levis (pronounced LEV-is, not like the jeans), the iconic Philly hot dog and ice cream spot at Sixth and South streets. It’s gone now, closed in 1992, but the giant neon sign that once spilled a red glow over the sidewalk is still around. It’s now in Davidson’s Neon Museum, home of his approximately 160 vintage neon signs, many from Philadelphia’s past.

Collecting since the 1970s, Davidson has acquired some choice pieces: the giant King of Steaks crown that used hang above the Pat’s Steaks location in Strawberry Mansion (now gone), an animated, dancing Elvis Presley that used to hang on the front of a South Philly dive bar called Blue Suede Saloon (now gone), and a large Bulova watch sign that was once at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.