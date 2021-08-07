From his post at the front doors, Cornell Wood has welcomed generations of Philadelphians into the Academy of Music on South Broad Street, for half a century.

“I always looked at it as: They’re coming into my house,” he said. “So our audience, we want to treat them just like if they came to your house. You want to treat them with the utmost respect and give them a special event out.’

The Academy was sometimes literally Wood’s home. As late-night performances bled into early-morning matinee shifts, he sometimes stayed overnight in a small bedroom built into the Academy for that purpose.

“It was my home. I spent more time here than I spent at home,” said Wood. “A lot of times I felt as though I was married to this building.”

When Wood started working at the Academy in 1973, an usher position was seen as a lifelong career, a coveted job that you stayed with until you passed it along to a friend or relative. Wood came in as a teenager and noticed most of his colleagues were much older.

Now, he is one of those older guys. A grandfather of seven, Wood retired in July after 48 years.

The beginning of the job was rocky. When he arrived as a teenager, Wood had never been to the Academy of Music and knew nothing about the kinds of performances it hosted inside as the home of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Pennsylvania Ballet (now the Philadelphia Ballet), and the Opera Company of Philadelphia (now Opera Philadelphia).