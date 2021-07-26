Stunned Bella Vista residents are surveying the damage of a Sunday morning water main break that sent rivers shooting down a block near 6th and South streets and flooded scores of basements.

“It looks like an asteroid struck,” said neighbor Denise Shubin, surveying a roughly 20-foot hole at 6th and Bainbridge streets.

The break was first reported around 12:30 am, according to the Philadelphia Water Department, with crews arriving about half an hour later to begin shutting down a ruptured 30-inch pipe. The city said midday Monday it does not yet have estimates for the number of properties damaged, the cost, or the timeline for repairs.

“It is very early in the process, as PWD and other impacted utilities are currently investigating the site of the break so we can make it safe for excavation and begin repairs,” said PWD spokesperson Brian Rademaekers in an email.

On Monday morning, weary neighbors in a roughly one-block area shuttled water-logged items onto the curb and mopped up lingering pools. Several reported four-to-five feet of water in their basements.