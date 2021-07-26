Democratic State Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington still plans to serve out the remaining year-and-a-half of his term, despite calls from some for his resignation.

Brady was caught last week using a racial slur in reference to Asian women in an email sent to someone out-of-state about legislation designed to protect sex workers from human trafficking. That email was then forwarded to the Wilmington News Journal, which published the comments.

In an emailed statement Monday morning, Brady announced his plans not to run for re-election at the end of next year. He was just elected this past November to a two-year term.

“However, my recent actions – using a deeply offensive anti-Asian slur and attempting to make a crass joke about human trafficking – make it more difficult to effectively provide the kind of representation all residents of the 4th District expect and deserve. All residents should have elected officials who serve and treat others with dignity and respect, whether it’s in public forums or in private communications,” Brady said.

“There can be no excuse for my actions, and after careful reflection these past several days, I have decided that I will not seek re-election when my term ends. I cannot in good conscience ask the voters to put their faith in me again after I betrayed theirs. I can only humbly and unequivocally apologize again for my actions, for which I am solely responsible.”