Former Wilmington City Councilman Bud Freel won the Democratic Party’s nomination to run in next month’s special election to replace State Rep. Gerald Brady. Freel retired from City Council in 2020 after serving 23 years.

Brady officially resigned his seat on Feb. 4 after he was caught sending racist, sexist emails referencing Asian women last year. Brady was also arrested last month on shoplifting charges stemming from two incidents at a Newark grocery store.

Freel was selected by Dems in the 4th Representative District Monday night. He was selected over Adriana Bohm who teaches at Delaware County Community College and is a member of the Red Clay School Board.

The special election to replace Brady will be held Saturday, March 5. In-person early voting will be held at the Carvel State Office Building in downtown Wilmington starting on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Early voting will end Thursday, March 3.

Like all House representatives, Brady’s seat is up for reelection this November. After details of his racist email were revealed last summer, Brady said he would not run for reelection.