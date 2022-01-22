Those plans changed Friday afternoon as Brady, who is also executive director of the Delaware AFL-CIO, announced his decision to resign.

“I do so with deep regret and sadness, but I remain grateful for the nearly 16 years of service I was privileged to render [on] behalf of my neighbors and my community,” he said in an emailed statement.

He pointed to his years of service with the Delaware Army National Guard including tours of duty in the Middle East which caused him to lose much of his hearing and resulted in post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Personal and professional challenges or other traumatic events can exacerbate PTSD,” said Brady, who was first elected to the state house in 2006. “Recognizing the severity of this situation, I am taking steps to address these issues directly.”