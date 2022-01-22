Nearly five years after being hired as Wilmington police chief, Robert Tracy is facing a crisis of confidence from city leaders.

In a 6-4 vote, members of city council approved a vote of ‘no confidence’ in Tracy and the way he’s led the police in Delaware’s largest city.

“I’m not trying to fire him. I’m not trying to defund the police,” said Council President Trippi Congo, who sponsored the resolution. “I want to give him an opportunity to do the right thing, and I think I have been extremely fair and extremely patient.”

The resolution stems in part from Tracy’s appearance at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday.

At that meeting, Tracy told council there were no Black or Hispanic supervisors in the department’s investigative divisions. He said out of 39 detectives in the criminal investigation division, there are nine Black detectives, one Hispanic detective, and three detectives with two or more racial and ethnic backgrounds. All supervisors in the department’s two criminal investigation divisions are white.

“Wilmington is a city of 70% Black and brown people, and you said that you have zero Black or Hispanic captains, lieutenants, and sergeants and all-white supervisors. I just want to make sure I heard that correctly,” questioned Congo on Tuesday.

“Correct,” Tracy replied.

“It was alarming to hear the lack of diversity in WPD, considering the city of Wilmington’s diverse population,” Congo wrote in the resolution. “It was further disturbing to see no substantive action plan shared with Council to address diversity knowing this has been a concern.”