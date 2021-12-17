Surge in street ‘assassinations’ make 2021 Wilmington’s deadliest year for gun violence

Chief Robert Tracy’s data-driven strategy to direct police presence to so-called hot spots of violence paid big dividends in 2018, when just 81 people were shot and 17 of them died. He’s optimistic that approach can pay off again.

Since that promising year, the figures have been bleaker, even before the coronavirus pandemic began.

In 2019, 119 people were shot and 27 of them died.

In 2020, 169 people were shot and 30 died.

In 2021, 150 people have been shot so far and 39 killed.

Tracy said the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings first eliminated and then limited community meetings that police attended. That prevented police from fully implementing an intervention program where they meet with people deemed at high risk of violent behavior because of prior crimes or gang associations.

“Community engagement is one of the biggest things that you have to have, beyond any strategy. That’s been disrupted for the last 18 months,’’ he said, adding that despite the record fatalities, overall shootings are down since last year.

He said police will continue tweaking their strategy, but it will always be anchored in community outreach.

“As we’re coming out of this, we’ve got to make sure that we get back to some of the things that we weren’t doing because we were prevented from doing it. We’re finally getting back to in-person meetings with these communities that are suffering so we can have those face-to-face conversations.”

Tracy and Purzycki both want judges and prosecutors to be tougher on people arrested on firearm charges, saying that too many are back in neighborhoods too soon because they get freed while awaiting supervised release or post bond. Tracy said some of them have recently become victims of gun violence after getting out of custody.

“In a time where we have all this type of strife, you’re putting more people back on the street that are willing to carry firearms. It’s a gateway crime to a shooting or a homicide,” Tracy said.

Taylor, who cares for her grandchildren at her home, agrees that tougher penalties for those with illegal guns are appropriate. Mostly she just hopes and prays for anything that can make her neighborhood more peaceful.

“Everybody is affected,” she said. “They’re just tired of this stuff. You know what I mean? Don’t make no sense. People are getting killed for what?”

Purzycki said he empathizes with people in the neighborhoods where blood too often spills, and even understands those who are reluctant to provide information to the cops after they witness or have information about a violent crime.

“There’s generally a lack of cooperation on the part of people in the public because in many cases, they’re frightened. They don’t want to get involved in these things. So it’s just exhausting because we’re trying so hard and know our police officers are trying very hard. I have confidence in my police department.”

The current spike, Purzycki said, has crystallized to him how important it is to rebuild neighborhoods, especially those where the vast majority of residents are renters and too many properties are vacant and boarded.

“If you’re in a very fragile neighborhood, I don’t think sending in nonprofits to help out really works that much because I think that the community’s got to have a much bigger psychological stake in their own neighborhoods,’’ said Purzycki, a Democrat in his second four-year term.

“So if you have a lot of home ownership, people tend to be protective of their only asset, their home. They feel much more attached to the community rather than being transient.”