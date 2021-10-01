Habitat for Humanity building 12 new homes after collapse of Wilmington housing agency

Habitat stepped into the breach for the city after it’s quasi-governmental Wilmington Housing Partnership ran out of money two years ago. Habitat, which relies heavily on volunteers to build and renovate properties for low-income qualified buyers, has taken over 12 of more than 100 lots and vacant or dilapidated homes in the housing agency’s inventory.

The dozen homes, which all have buyers, are on the 800 block of Bennett Street on Wilmington’s East Side, an area beset by poverty, street drug dealing, and gun violence.

Seven homes that are almost completed were celebrated Thursday in a ceremony attended by the buyers, Habitat officials and city and community leaders. The other five are under construction across the street.

“They were kind of at a standstill for about a year, maybe a little bit longer and we took over construction,’’ said Dan Delcollo of Habitat. “They’ve turned out great. Nice design and our homeowners are really looking forward to getting in here.”

Mayor Mike Purzycki applauded Habitat for “delivering beautiful homes for homeowners who’ve worked hard to be part of the whole process.”

The mayor acknowledged the difficulty of attracting more buyers willing to spend $200,000 to the neighborhood.

“It’s dicey. It really is,’’ Purzycki said. “I mean, you drive around here and you see either two blocks, three blocks down, it’s nothing but boarded-up houses.

“But I think what we’ve got to do is just commit ourselves to taking on this entire block so that people start feeling good about their environment. The key is to be able to do it at scale so it transforms a neighborhood, not just the house,” Purzycki said.