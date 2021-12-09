Delaware police officer faces charges in attack on 16-year-old girl
A New Castle County officer, Cpl. Michael Carnevale, faces charges in connection with use of excessive force inside the holding area at police headquarters in August. Carnevale faces charges including offensive touching, official misconduct, and falsifying business records.
The victim was a 16-year-old girl being held in police custody. Police say another officer witnessed the attack and reported it as an excessive use of force.
“I am troubled by the interaction that occurred between former Corporal Carnevale and the 16-year-old victim in this matter,” said County Police Chief Joseph Bloch. “While this is a sad day for the New Castle County Police, I can assure you the actions by Carnevale do not, in any way, represent the actions or beliefs of the many honorable officers of this division.”
Bloch said Carnevale quit the department before any discipline could be imposed.
“I am committed to making certain our officers hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct, treating each member of the public with the respect they deserve, ensuring their safety not only in our communities but also within our own walls,” Bloch said.
Police say the matter was turned over to the state Department of Justice after a weeks-long investigation determined that there was probable cause to charge Carnevale with a crime. DOJ’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust agreed with that assessment and secured an indictment against the former officer in Superior Court.
