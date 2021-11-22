Del. expands mandatory investigations of police use of force in cases of serious injury

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office is now required by law to investigate all use of force by police that results in broken bones, disfigurements, miscarriages or other serious injuries.

The new statute is part of a push by legislators and advocates to hold police more accountable in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

The investigations into use of force will be conducted by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (DCRPT), which until now has only been required to investigate use of deadly force.

The division issues public reports on each case it reviews, but under the new law the reports must include the race of the officers and the person whom force was used on and “whether race was found to be a relevant or motivating factor.”

The statute is an extension of another law that passed in June which makes it easier to charge police officers with a crime after using deadly force in a state where veteran legal observers say no cop has ever been arrested for killing or wounding a suspect in a shooting.

While supporters of expanding the investigations to use of force that cause serious injuries say more must be done — especially opening up police disciplinary records to the public — they agree that the law signed by Gov. John Carney this month is yet another step toward a better criminal justice system.

The bill passed both legislative chambers on a party-line vote, with Republicans dissenting.

State Sen. Marie Pinckney (D-New Castle), the lead sponsor, calls the statute a welcome tool for prosecutors, who already must investigate all shootings by police.

“It’s really important because we’re missing so many opportunities to dig further into the use of force,’’ Pinckney told WHYY News. “If we’re waiting until lives are taken, then we are actually missing an opportunity to save lives on the back end and we are missing an ability to hear from voices of people who have been significantly impacted.”

Pinckney, who is Black, is a hospital worker who has spoken with people injured in a confrontation with police. “These are stories that so often go untold,’’ she said.

Pinckney said including race is a critical component to the reports in an era when shootings of unarmed Black men by white police officers has become a major social and political issue.

“I think the current climate of not only our state, but our country is a clear indicator of why it’s important,’’ said Pinkney. “Race is still a very prevalent part of the culture of our country, and for us to pretend that it is not is for us to play ignorant.”

“And we should know if that’s happening because number one, it can save lives. Number two, it can provide an opportunity for education for those people who may not recognize that they have a bias.”