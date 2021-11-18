Dewey Beach condones brutality by police, victim of cop’s attack alleges in lawsuit

A man severely beaten two summers ago by a Dewey Beach police officer who falsely claimed the man had tried to strangle him is now suing the cop and the town in federal court.

Mark Taylor, whose nose was broken so badly that police said it will “not be properly aligned again,” claims that the police department in the popular Sussex County resort town has a culture of protecting former officer Gregory Lynch Jr. and other unidentified violent cops.

Lynch was sued two previous times for alleged excessive force, with the Dewey Beach Police Department settling one case for $175,000, the lawsuit said.

“Part of this case is they obviously had a policy, practice or custom of engaging in activities that would lead to the deprivation of people’s rights – that being excessive force by their officers,’’ Taylor’s attorney, Patrick C. Gallagher, told WHYY News.

Lynch attacked Taylor after he fell and hit his head while intoxicated in August 2019. In September, Lynch pleaded guilty to felony perjury and misdemeanor assault of Taylor. He was stripped of his police certification and sentenced to one year of “intensive” probation.

Taylor says he also was deprived of his constitutional rights while subjected to excessive force, assault, battery, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and the negligence of other officers who failed to intervene. He seeks unspecified damages.

Gregory A. Morris, who represents Lynch, has sought to dismiss the case that was filed in U.S. District Court in Wilmington. Morris said he had no comment at this stage of the proceedings.

Emily Silverstein, who represents the town and police chief Samuel Mackert III, said her firm is “actively investigating this matter and Mr. Taylor’s claims and we don’t have any further comment at this time. We’re going to let it play out in the court.”