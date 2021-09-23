A former police officer in a Delaware beach town who repeatedly punched an injured, intoxicated man so hard that blood spurted from the victim’s face onto other officers’ uniforms has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and felony perjury for lying about the attack.

Mark Taylor, who was 26 when he was beaten in August 2019, suffered a broken nose that “will not be properly aligned again,’’ as well as a concussion, two black eyes, multiple bruises to his neck and facial cuts, according to the arrest affidavit for then-Dewey Beach officer Gregory Lynch Jr.

Lynch, who is 41-years-old, will serve one year of “intensive” probation, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said, and surrender his police certification, which bans him from ever being a police officer again. As a felon, Lynch also cannot possess or buy a firearm. The case was investigated by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust in Jennings’ office. Lynch and the town are also being sued by Taylor in federal court.

“Abuse of authority, brutality, and dishonesty are cardinal sins for any law enforcement officer,” Jennings said in a statement. “Lynch’s violent acts harmed his victim and made it harder for his honorable colleagues to do their important work.”

Jennings also applauded other Dewey Beach officers and emergency medical technicians who were at the scene and later “did the right thing by stepping forward to blow the whistle on his actions.”