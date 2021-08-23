Wilmington woman’s relentless quest to hold police accountable for killing Black men

“Kathy, do your job,’’ Keandra Ray yells through a bullhorn on a recent Sunday afternoon, repeating the exhortation for hours on a quiet street in the Highlands, Wilmington’s most affluent neighborhood.

“We don’t want to see your crocodile tears. We just want you to do your job. That’s it.”

Kathy is Kathy Jennings, Delaware’s attorney general.

And Ray is the tall, thin woman camped outside her home with a perpetual cigarette dangling from her fingers. Ray has been joined at Jennings’ house by about a dozen other protesters on three occasions this summer.

Their mission at those demonstrations has been singular — to get Jennings to file criminal charges against the two unidentified New Castle County police officers who shot Lymond Moses to death earlier this year in Wilmington’s Riverside area.

Police have said Moses drove directly at them before they fired. Moses’ family and attorneys claim police overreacted when he drove in their direction, but not at them, while trying to evade arrest. The family has filed a federal lawsuit over the January shooting.

Ray didn’t know Moses’ family before he was killed. But she has a personal stake in holding police legally accountable for what she considers criminal use of lethal force. Her brother, Jeremy “Bam Bam” McDole, was killed by Wilmington officers as he sat in his wheelchair during a standoff in September 2015.

The city of Wilmington settled with McDole’s family for $1.5 million in 2016, but that has not deterred Ray from continuing to press authorities to charge at least one of the Wilmington cops for shooting her brother within a few seconds of rushing to the scene being managed by other officers he did not supervise. McDole was Black and paraplegic. The officer who fired first, now-retired Senior Cpl. Joseph Dellose, is white.

Beyond camping out in front of the attorney general’s house, Ray led protests last year over police violence against Black men, demonstrating in downtown Wilmington and at Mayor Mike Purzycki’s home, also in the Highlands. Ray also met with Jennings at her office in an effort to get her to reopen the investigation into her brother’s killing, to no avail.

One could even argue that Ray’s advocacy played an indirect role in changing the law governing police use of deadly force.

For more than 70 years, a so-called “subjective” standard allowed officers to simply claim they feared for their life or someone else’s when they fired their weapon. That allowed Dellose to escape prosecution for shooting McDole, according to a scathing report by then-Attorney General Matt Denn’s office.

Ray’s call for a stronger statute was featured in a June 2020 WHYY News story that documented how the law has been a key reason that no Delaware officer has ever been charged with shooting a suspect. (At that time, Ray used her family surname, McDole.)

Jennings circulated the WHYY article among lawmakers to build consensus for changing the law to a so-called “objective” standard — what a “reasonable” officer would do in a similar situation. Her proposal passed in the Legislature in June, eroding a legal shield that officers have used for decades to escape the possibility of prosecution.

Ray takes little solace in the law’s change, however. It won’t be retroactive to the 2015 killing of her brother, nor will it affect the review by Jennings’ office of this year’s fatal shooting of Moses.

“What they say is change is not change to me because it still gives the officers leeway to kill people and get away with it,’’ she told WHYY this month outside Jennings’ home. “They still can wiggle around that law. It still gives the officer enough say-so to say that they feel fearful for their lives so they can get away with it.”