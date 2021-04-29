The family of a Black man shot to death in Wilmington by New Castle County police in January filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, alleging civil rights violations, excessive force, and wrongful death.

Lymond Moses was killed after two county police officers opened fire on his vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

Police are investigating internally and Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office is conducting an investigation into whether criminal charges should be brought against the officers.

Attorney Emeke Igwe, who represents Moses’ sister Lakeisha Nix on behalf of his estate, said during a news conference Wednesday that he’s also calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware to open a separate investigation into what he calls the “murder” of Moses.

He pointed out that federal authorities have opened similar investigations of other police shootings in other jurisdictions in the United States, as recently as this week after a Black man was killed by officers in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

County police, County Executive Matt Meyer and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, did not respond to WHYY’s request for comment.

Police have not identified the two officers who shot at Moses, saying they are on paid administrative leave, which Igwe derided as “paid vacation.” Nor have they identified a third officer who drew his weapon but did not fire. All three are also defendants in the lawsuit, identified only as John Doe 1, John Doe 2, and John Doe 3.

Hours after the deadly shooting of Moses, police said in a news release that Moses “drove at a high rate of speed directly at” officers who had chased him after he fled in his vehicle.

The lawsuit counters that police killed Moses even though they “were not in imminent danger from Mr. Moses’ vehicle” and said he did not have a gun or another weapon.