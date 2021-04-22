‘We need to see it now’: Delaware activists unhappy with police reform process

After Wilmington residents marched in protest of the killing of George Floyd last year, state lawmakers created the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force (LEATF) to develop changes to policing in Delaware.

But nearly a year after Floyd was murdered, community members that are part of the task force’s subcommittees are frustrated by the lack of action.

“The George Floyd case was an important step in police accountability, but I can’t call that justice,” said Haneef Salaam, manager of the ACLU of Delaware’s Campaign for Smart Justice. “We won’t see justice until all police are held accountable for their misconduct.”

Salaam has worked for 15 years to improve conditions for people reentering society after serving time in prison. He’s also a member of the LEATF Transparency and Accountability Subcommittee.

“Initially, I was pessimistic about a task force,” he said. “There are a lot of people who informed me, and I’ve come to believe now watching this, that a task force is a place where a bill goes to die.”

Salaam and eight other subcommittee members sent a letter of no confidence in the task force to legislative leaders.

“As advocates, we were unsure how effective a task force would be in addressing community concerns around police violence. However, we placed our hope on the expectation that it would produce real results for the people—and in a timely manner,” the letter said.