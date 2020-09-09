Delaware task force starts work to improve police accountability

After multiple protests in Wilmington, Dover and elsewhere in the state earlier this year following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, state lawmakers created the Delaware Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force just days before the end of the legislative session in June.

Delaware has one of the most restrictive laws when it comes to keeping information about officers out of the public eye, said Rebecca Brown, policy director for Innocence Project, a group that works to exonerate people who have been wrongly convicted.

“It needs to be addressed given that liberty interests and the very integrity of the criminal legal system are at stake,” Brown said. “The Innocence Project strongly supports addressing the need for this foundational reform to increase police accountability and transparency.”

The task force includes a diverse mix of lawmakers, police, and representatives of groups that advocate for civil rights, racial equality, and criminal justice reform. The group is broken into subcommittees focused on areas including use of force, community policing, and transparency and accountability.

The group focusing on transparency and accountability held its first virtual meeting Wednesday morning. Subcommittee chairman Jim Liguori, a Dover attorney, told the other members he hopes to have a draft proposal ready for the full committee by mid-December. “We have the momentum, and we have this opportunity, and we do not want it to pass,” he said.

Liguori’s group will look at reforms to the Delaware Law-Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a proposed civilian review board of police conduct, and a disciplinary database that could be made available to the public to improve transparency. “Those three areas, I know they are very ambitious, and I think our charge can get them done. I just want to get it done in a systematic fashion.”