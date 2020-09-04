Philly Police: Homicide clearance rate on the decline as murder rates rise

City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention held a hearing Thursday with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner to discuss the legal processes around gun violence.

The hearing lasted about three and a half hours, yielding no concrete plans to reduce the increase in the already troublesome gun violence ravaging the city. Just the night before, residents in Point Breeze, which falls in committee chairman Kenyatta Johnson’s district, experienced a quadruple shooting involving four teens, two of whom died. Johnson said he knows family members of the slain.

“I honestly feel like the bad guys are winning,” said Johnson.

City police have logged 307 homicides since January — a 32% increase from this time last year. Since August 11, 48 people have been killed in more than 340 additional shooting incidents in the city. The homicide clearance rate is at about 47%, and, according to Outlaw, shooting victims are getting younger.

Deputy commissioner Melvin Singleton said arguments, drugs, and retaliation are primary motives in homicides.