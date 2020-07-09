Del. police groups slam AG’s decision not to prosecute protesters

Law enforcement escorted about three-dozen protesters last month near Dover, Delaware as they blocked traffic on U.S. 13 for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck as he lay dying.

Some drivers called 911 to complain, however, that they were being harassed by participants in the protest, which was organized by the group Disrupt to Focus. An officer whose official vehicle was blocked by a protester then got into a confrontation with two protesters while making an arrest, and police descended en masse. Officers arrested 22 protesters, mostly for disorderly conduct.

But after her office authorized the charges, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings decided not to prosecute the demonstrators — a move that has triggered a backlash from law enforcement leaders.

Jennings said in a news release on June 24 that pursuing charges against the protesters or investigating the actions of police would not “serve a good purpose.”

“I may be demonized equally by those who push criminal convictions against protesters who were aggressive but non-violent, or against police who made arrests,” Jennings said. “Perhaps this is as good a sign as any that we must put June 9th behind us and find common ground.”

While Jennings said both parties had “committed to continued dialogue,” leaders of the state’s two largest police unions and the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council, took exception to her decision.

In a rare joint public statement, the groups wrote, “We are now under attack not only by criminals or violent protesters, but by the Attorney General herself.”

Lt. Thomas Brackin, president of the Delaware State Troopers Association, said his agency was assisting Dover police during the June 9 protest in Camden and understood the demonstrators were being permitted to block traffic.

Jennings’ office had told police to intervene only when public safety “is endangered,’’ she said. Her statement described the blocking of traffic “as an act of civil disobedience.”

Brackin countered that protesters went beyond civil disobedience when some began “intermingling with people who were stopped in traffic and began banging on cars, yelling and screaming at drivers.”

A video taken by a protester and released by Jennings’ office shows some demonstrators shouting obscenities at drivers stopped in the traffic and at officers before and after police allowed the drivers to pass.

Two Disrupt to Focus protesters who spoke with WHYY News disputed Brackin’s account, saying that banging on cars is not a tactic they used that day or in previous or subsequent demonstrations.

“People are going to feel uncomfortable, but we have never intentionally made people feel unsafe,’’ said protester Adaria Bracy, of Dover. “We understand that some people may get those two confused, but we were not in any way causing harm to anyone else.”