In July, dozens of protesters marched through Wilmington, demanding authorities reopen the investigation into the death of Jeremy McDole. McDole was sitting in his wheelchair in the middle of the street when he was killed by police in September 2015.

Police were called to the scene on Tulip St. in Wilmington after a caller to 911 reported McDole had shot himself. Police allege McDole was armed with a gun when officers arrived, but his family has long disputed that he had a weapon. A bystander’s cellphone captured video as officers repeatedly called on McDole to drop the weapon before the shooting. Police say they fired when McDole reached for his waistband.

An initial investigation by the state Department of Justice resulted in no charges against the officers involved. Prosecutors wanted to charge the officer who first opened fire just two seconds after shouting for McDole to “show me your hands,” but said the law immunizes officers from prosecution. That officer, Sr. Cpl. Joseph Dellose, performed “extraordinarily poor police work” according to a report from then-Attorney General Matt Denn’s office. When Dellose started shooting, other officers started firing as well, unsure of where the shots were emanating from, Denn’s report said.

In 2017, a federal judge approved the city’s $1.5 million settlement with McDole’s family.

The latest review of the case released by current Delaware AG Kathy Jennings came to similar conclusions as the previous DOJ report.

“The findings detailed in this report are thorough and unambiguous,” Jennings said in a statement. “Charging decisions under the laws at the time have not changed. Neither has our resolve for reform.”

WHYY reached out to McDole’s sister, but has not yet been able to speak with her.