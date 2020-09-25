The Breonna Taylor decision and five times police have botched warrants in Philly

North Philly standoff began with botched warrant service

The most dramatic recent example is last summer’s police standoff in North Philadelphia.

On Aug. 14, 2019, officers took fire from a gunman holed up inside a rowhome in the Nicetown section of the city for more than seven hours. The standoff — which sent six officers to the hospital with bullet wounds and traumatized residents on a close-knit block — was triggered by a botched warrant service tied to an unspecified state drug investigation.

Narcotics officers traveled to the 3700 block of North 15th Street that afternoon to execute a search warrant at a property a couple doors away from the home where Maurice Hill, the alleged gunman, was.

Hill was not the target of the investigation, but police allegedly spotted someone moving a black bag between the two houses, and a sergeant sent officers over to secure the second property, according to testimony. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported police were to wait for a search warrant for the address. It remains unclear if police properly executed the warrant or how much planning they did before ramming down Hill’s door.

As the narcotics officers spread out inside the home, then-36-year-old Hill began firing through the house and out the window to the street with an AR-15.

‘An all-out absolute tragedy’

Just over a year before the Nicetown standoff, on Aug. 6, 2018, police shot and killed Ricardo Giddings after the 59-year-old grandfather reportedly mistook SWAT officers for home intruders and opened fire, striking one of them in the jaw.

The deadly shootout in Germantown, which also injured Giddings’ wife Joann, was precipitated by a search warrant officers were serving for Giddings’ 20-year-old grandson, who was wanted on a weapons violation.

The search was connected to a social media post that allegedly showed the young man with a handgun, according to NBC10.

The arriving officers knocked on the door of Giddings’ home on the 4800 block of Knox Street, announced their presence at least three times, and indicated they had a warrant before trying to enter the home, said then-Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Officers entered the front door into a vestibule, but were met with gunfire as they made their way into the home.

Giddings fired four shots. Officers shot back, striking him in the chest and legs.

No criminal charges were filed in the case. The only weapon police found on Knox Street belonged to Giddings.

“The simplest way to put this is this is an all-out absolute tragedy,” Ross said at a news conference after the incident.

“He went about the business of protecting his home not knowing it was the police at the door that he was firing upon.”

“We just want answers. We want to figure out what went wrong here. My dad is dead and my mom is in the hospital fighting for her life,” Laquisha Johnson, Giddings’ stepdaughter told CBS3.

Ross said at the time he was not sure what officers could have done differently.