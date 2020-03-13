Philadelphia SWAT corporal fatally shot while serving a warrant

Updated: 8:55 a.m.

A member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s elite SWAT force is dead after a shootout early Friday in the Frankford-Torresdale section of the city.

Cpl. James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m., officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home to serve an arrest warrant in a murder case.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Five people were in the house when the officers arrived. Two people were wounded and in stable condition, authorities said. Three people are in custody, including the subject of the warrant. That person was not wounded, city Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

“This is a bad day,” Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters outside Temple University Hospital.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said when the officers tried to enter the building, bullets came flying through the door on the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

“These officers didn’t get a chance,” she said. “Gunfire erupted immediately as they walked in the door.”

O’Connor, was a 23-year veteran of the force, and served on the SWAT team for 15 years, according to Outlaw.

O’Connor is married and has two grown children, Outlaw said. O’Connor’s son is also a member of the police department. His daughter serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Two civilians from the home where the warrant was being served were shot in the lower extremities and taken to the Einstein and Jefferson hospitals. The murder suspect was taken into police custody.

This developing story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed reporting.