From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Haneef Cooper has been charged with four incidents including vandalism at the Shrine of St John Neumann on Girard Avenue Monday night, where rocks were thrown through the window.

“The areas that were broken, it’s going to take extensive work to repair,” said the church’s Father Michael Cunningham.

Several stained-glass windows were broken at the shrine with damage estimated at $20,000. Cooper has also been charged with vandalizing Mother Bethel AME Church and the Science History Museum at Third and Chestnut streets.