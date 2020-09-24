‘My heart is heavy’: Philly reacts to lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s killing

A grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside. No charges were filed against Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, the other officers present. Both remain on administrative reassignment. No one was directly charged with Taylor’s killing.

Marchers holding moment of silence for victims of police brutality. pic.twitter.com/nNrJbTuAae — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) September 24, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted Taylor’s name and marched in cities across the U.S. in the wake of the grand jury decision. In Philadelphia, a few hundred protesters rallied at City Hall.

Marc Lamont Hill, a Temple University professor and owner of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books, lamented the attorney general’s handling of the case, criticizing Cameron’s characterization that outside “celebrities and influencers” will try to tell Kentuckians how to feel.

“I’m listening to the people INSIDE Kentucky,” Lamont Hill tweeted. “They knew Cameron has no interest in justice. They know the truth.”

I’m listening to the people INSIDE Kentucky. They know this is bullshit. They knew Cameron has no interest in justice. They know the truth. https://t.co/IhgPkwT2At — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 23, 2020

Members of City Council also weighed in on the verdict.

“My heart is heavy,” Councilmember Kendra Brooks tweeted. “We have failed Breonna Taylor and her family again.”

“To be a Black woman in America is to carry the weight of generations of oppression and hardship in your body,” Brooks said, stressing the inability to obtain justice in a system that’s broken.

There can be no real justice in a broken system. We have to reimagine our current system of policing and imprisonment in favor of something better. It it our responsibility to fight for true community safety in her honor. May her memory continue to propel us into action. (2/2) — Councilmember Kendra Brooks (@KendraPHL) September 24, 2020

Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson echoed a similar sentiment, posting a graphic of an oft-recited 1962 quote from Malcolm X:

“The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.”

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a North Philadelphia native, addressed the lack of charges in a tweet.

“Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep and they charged one officer,” Kenyatta wrote. “Not for that murder, but for injuring a wall next door. Make that make sense?”