Uncle Bobbie’s, the beloved coffee and book shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, will reopen Tuesday after a difficult road back through a public health crisis and multiple break-ins.

First, the shop shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Philadelphia entered Gov. Tom Wolf’s yellow phase of reopening, allowing nonessential businesses to resume business, Uncle Bobbie’s did not.

“If you remember Gov. Wolf’s original plan, you had to be at 50 cases per 100,000 daily, that’s when you could open,” said General Manager Justin Moore. “Then they pushed up the timetable, despite the fact that the cases didn’t drop by that amount. We weren’t going to rush to reopen just because they told us we could. We didn’t feel comfortable. We have to consider our staff.”

Moore created a GoFundMe campaign, inviting customers to donate in support of the staff while they were unable to work. Money started coming in — one measure of how devoted the community has become since Temple University professor and author Marc Lamont Hill opened the shop in 2017 to serve as both a local business and cultural venture designed to build community in the largely Black neighborhood.

“Uncle Bobbie’s isn’t just some cute, cool little coffee ‘n’ books nook on the avenue,” spoken word artist Ursula Rucker, who lives nearby, wrote in an email. “Uncle Bobbie’s does the real communal, collective people work! It’s a beacon of inclusiveness and community!”

The books are mostly written by Black authors and about the Black experience. The shop hosts regular author events and open community forums. The food is sourced from mostly local small businesses — and the coffee is good.

Like many businesses, Uncle Bobbie’s has leaned heavily on social media to stay in touch with customers while it has been closed. When Black Lives Matter protests ramped up at the end of May following the police killing of George Floyd, the shop’s Instagram followers nearly doubled to more than 50,000, according to Moore, while other Black-owned businesses in Philly also saw a boost in revenue.

Uncle Bobbie’s planned to open the following month on July 17. But shortly before that date, one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The coffee and bookstore went into quarantine for two weeks, and the reopening date was pushed to Aug. 4.

Then, last week, just as Moore was gearing up to reopen, the shop was burglarized. Last Sunday, someone smashed a front window with a brick and robbed the store.