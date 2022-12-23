With the ‘Black Dolls Matter’ shop, a West Philly resident works to promote racial equity in children’s toys

Now well into his career with two Daytime Emmys under his belt, his focus has shifted from making dolls, to putting them in the hands of kids they resemble. Inspired by the unrest following George Floyd’s murder and parents petitioning toy companies to expand the diversity of their merchandise, Mark created Black Dolls Matter. The organization’s goal is to provide racial equity in children’s toys that will allow for kids to see themselves represented in their dolls and action figures. This is something he knows is crucial for childhood development.

“I was speaking with one of the psychiatrists who began Babies First 2000 Days, and she said to me, it is so important to build self esteem in children of color starting at three months of age. That’s my mission, to empower our kids to see beauty within them, because that will have a direct benefit to society in the world at large.” Ruffin says.

The Black Dolls Matter website currently holds a plethora of different sized, shaped, and colored dolls for children and collectors of all ages.

Those old enough to remember the disheartening results of the infamous Doll test of the 1940s might have an understanding as to why Mark’s work isn’t just about selling dolls — but helping the next generation see themselves as worthy.