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Delaware lawmakers are pushing to increase access to vaccinations as the measles outbreak in the state rises to five cases.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, would require private insurers to continue to cover vaccines that were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal government agencies before President Donald Trump retook office in January 2025. The bill is currently on Gov. Matt Meyer’s desk.

“I think you know it’s really important to communicate to the public that vaccines are really central to a public health strategy that keeps people from getting sick,” Gorman said.

The Delaware Department of Public Health has reported that since July 20, five people in Kent County have contracted the disease, all of whom were unvaccinated. It’s the first time Delaware has had a case of measles in more than a decade.

State public health officials and medical providers say the two-dose MMR vaccine — for measles, mumps and rubella — is safe and effective. Health officials have urged people to get vaccinated, especially if they think they’ve been exposed to the virus. They also advise parents to vaccinate their kids for measles as part of a recommended childhood vaccination schedule.

Pamela Bailey is the associate infection prevention officer for ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health system. She said the disease can be easily passed to people who are either not vaccinated or undervaccinated.

“Measles is the most contagious disease known to mankind,” she said. “It has the ability to stay in the air, in the droplets that we are coughing and sneezing, and if somebody is unvaccinated and comes into that space, they have a 90% chance of getting a case of measles.”

Bailey said someone exposed to a person with measles could take up to 21 days to develop symptoms.

“We are absolutely not out of the woods yet in the state of Delaware,” she said. “I do anticipate more cases coming.”