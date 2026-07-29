4 coaches, 6 students charged in Cheltenham High School hazing scandal

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Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Wednesday announced charges against four former Cheltenham High School football coaches and six student players in connection with a pair of alleged locker room hazing incidents in 2025.

The indictments stem from a six-month-long grand jury investigation, during which jurors reviewed video evidence and heard testimony from the subjects involved.

“The assaults on this victim were not the typical goofing around by teammates or horseplay as some of the coaches in this case called it,” Steele said Wednesday at a press conference. “They were crimes.”

Prosecutors are charging head coach Terance Tolbert, associate head coach Darian “DJ” McFadden, assistant coach Benjamin Johnson III and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley with child endangerment and conspiracy.

Two 18-year-old football players — Isaiah Simpson and Josiah Peeler — are charged as adults. Simpson is charged with assault and conspiracy, among other charges. Peeler is charged with false swearing. The other four students, who were under the age of 18 at the time of the incident, are charged as juveniles.

“Our job is to follow the evidence where it leads, to whoever it leads, and prosecute the individuals that have committed crimes,” Steele said. “That’s what we’re doing.”

In a letter to the Cheltenham community, Superintendent Brian Scriven said the district’s thoughts remain with the victim and his family.

“No student should ever experience violence or fear in a school-related setting,” Scriven wrote. “While no legal outcome can erase the harm that was experienced, we appreciate that after nearly a year, charges have been announced and those responsible are being held accountable through the criminal justice system.”