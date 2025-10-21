Cheltenham High School cancels football season amid hazing allegations

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Cheltenham High School has ended its football season early amid allegations of hazing.

Superintendent Brian Scriven sent a letter to families Sunday announcing the decision to shut it down while investigators “deepen” their probe of the matter.

“We do not condone or tolerate hazing or abuse of any kind in our sports programs or in our schools,” Scriven wrote. “It is our duty and obligation to protect and prioritize student safety and well being, even when we know that our decisions may come with consequences and disappointment.”

School officials received an allegation three weeks ago that a student was assaulted in the football team’s locker room, according to Scriven. The district reported the information to ChildLine and the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

“As the investigation was proceeding, additional information came to light indicating that hazing and/or inappropriate physical conduct may be occurring more broadly in the program,” Scriven wrote. “Last Friday, we received additional information, including reports indicating multiple team members engaged in hazing through physical contact.”

The district responded by temporarily suspending the season just hours before the annual senior night game versus Harry S. Truman High School. The Cheltenham Panthers were set to honor seniors on the football team, band, cheerleading squad, color guard and drumline.

“This weekend, we worked diligently and quickly to begin an investigation led by an external consultant, which will continue into the upcoming weeks,” Scriven said.

The district is also in contact with the Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney’s Office. School officials are asking anyone with information to contact the police.

Counselors and social workers are available for affected children. Cheltenham is trying to find a way to “recreate” senior night for uninvolved students.

“We are coordinating closely with law enforcement officials as we continue our investigation,” a district spokesperson told WHYY News in a written statement. “We must prioritize student safety and well-being, and we ask for patience and respect for our students and school community while we work through this investigation as diligently and as quickly as possible.”