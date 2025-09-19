Cheltenham bans single-use plastic straws, utensils and expanded polystyrene food products
Any retailer caught violating the ordinance could be subject to a minimum $500 fine. The township already bans the distribution of single-use plastic bags.
Cheltenham Township is banning retailers from distributing single-use plastic straws and utensils as well as expanded polystyrene food containers.
Montgomery County’s third-largest community already prohibits retailers from handing out plastic bags.
Cheltenham’s board of commissioners unanimously amended the existing plastic bag ordinance to include the new provisions.
“I think it’s going to have a huge positive impact for our community,” Board President Matthew Areman said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Plastic straws and utensils will only be available upon request. But such products prepackaged with food and beverage outside of the township will be exempt.
Expanded polystyrene is a lightweight, molded material often used in food packaging and to-go containers. Nonfoam polystyrene products are also exempt from the new law.
Any retail establishment caught violating the ordinance could be subject to a minimum $500 fine. The new restrictions take effect Dec. 16.
Areman said that phase one of a community-led effort to reduce the amount of plastic waste throughout Cheltenham has been a success.
“We don’t have as many plastic bags in our waterways [and] on our street sides,” Areman said. “It’s really great.”
The restrictions on additional single-use plastics and expanded polystyrene products represent phase two.
“We also not only have to thank the folks who spearheaded it, but our businesses who are impacted by this, but have taken on the responsibility of being good neighbors and good environmental stewards,” Areman said.
