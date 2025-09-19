From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Cheltenham Township is banning retailers from distributing single-use plastic straws and utensils as well as expanded polystyrene food containers.

Montgomery County’s third-largest community already prohibits retailers from handing out plastic bags.

Cheltenham’s board of commissioners unanimously amended the existing plastic bag ordinance to include the new provisions.

“I think it’s going to have a huge positive impact for our community,” Board President Matthew Areman said at Wednesday’s meeting.

Plastic straws and utensils will only be available upon request. But such products prepackaged with food and beverage outside of the township will be exempt.

Expanded polystyrene is a lightweight, molded material often used in food packaging and to-go containers. Nonfoam polystyrene products are also exempt from the new law.