Cheltenham residents urge officials to adopt immigrant welcoming policy

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration has forced some localities and police departments in Pennsylvania to rethink their relationship with the federal government.

A growing number of communities in Montgomery County have turned to welcoming policies to limit local law enforcement’s collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Residents in Montgomery County’s third-largest community now are urging Cheltenham Township to join the ranks and establish a public-facing policy that outlines its relationship with ICE.

“We want anybody who enters Cheltenham for whatever reason to be granted dignity and respect and to be protected,” said Judy Heath, 65, of Glenside. “This is not out of nothing. This is out of what we’re seeing across the country — people just being ripped out of homes.”

An informal coalition of community organizations and neighbors drafted a written welcoming policy and submitted it to the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners.

The policy, co-authored by Heath and Amy Fried with help from others, would prohibit Cheltenham police from assisting in ICE operations unless legally required to do so, and restricts information-sharing with immigration enforcement. It also encourages outreach to immigrant communities through multilingual communication.

“We’re not proposing new laws,” said Karenina Wolff, 40, of Elkins Park. “All it is is confirming what already exists, which is that the police, it is not their job to do the work of the federal government.”