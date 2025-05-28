From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Cheltenham School District’s board of directors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday evening to shutter Elkins Park School at the end of the academic year.

The school is the only one in the district currently serving fifth- and sixth-grade students, but the aging building on the 10-acre campus is deteriorating.

“We knew that we had to pivot and potentially look at doing something different,” Superintendent Brian Scriven told WHYY News.

Rebuilding the 70-year-old school would have cost taxpayers upwards of $80 million, but reconfiguring the district’s grade structure and renovating the remaining schools to accommodate Elkins Park students will cost just $34.7 million.

Cedarbrook Middle School to make space for sixth graders

Starting this fall, instead of operating four K–4 elementary schools, one 5–6 elementary school and a 7–8 middle school, Cheltenham will run on a K–5 and 6–8 model.

Rising fifth graders will remain at either Cheltenham Elementary School, Glenside Elementary School, Myers Elementary School or Wyncote Elementary School.

Incoming sixth graders will continue instruction in the existing temporary modular classrooms adjacent to Elkins Park School. Faculty and staff will be reassigned.

In 2026, Cheltenham School District will begin building permanent additions to Cedarbrook Middle School, which currently teaches seventh and eighth graders, and Glenside.

Cedarbrook will gain 19 new classrooms for sixth graders. The district expects to complete construction by fall of 2027.