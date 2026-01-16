From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County’s fifth-largest police department will soon need a new top cop.

John Slavin is nearing retirement as the chief of the Cheltenham Township Police Department. Township officials announced Thursday that they have initiated a nationwide search for his replacement.

“Quite frankly, the ideal candidate will reflect a lot of the values and law enforcement acumen that Chief Slavin has exhibited over his tenure,” said Matthew Areman, president of the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners.

Slavin joined the township police department in 1989. He held various assignments as a patrol officer, K9 handler and head of the Community Policing Unit. He climbed the ranks to lieutenant in 2015.

The township named Slavin acting chief in 2021 before deciding to permanently keep him in that role a year later. After five years as top cop, Slavin is retiring this summer.

“The expectation is that we would be making selections in late May, early June, so that there’s at least a little bit of transition time when our new chief were to come on and Chief Slavin were to officially retire,” Areman said.