As Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin nears retirement, a search is underway for his successor
The township has launched a nationwide search and the application window closes Feb 16.
Montgomery County’s fifth-largest police department will soon need a new top cop.
John Slavin is nearing retirement as the chief of the Cheltenham Township Police Department. Township officials announced Thursday that they have initiated a nationwide search for his replacement.
“Quite frankly, the ideal candidate will reflect a lot of the values and law enforcement acumen that Chief Slavin has exhibited over his tenure,” said Matthew Areman, president of the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners.
Slavin joined the township police department in 1989. He held various assignments as a patrol officer, K9 handler and head of the Community Policing Unit. He climbed the ranks to lieutenant in 2015.
The township named Slavin acting chief in 2021 before deciding to permanently keep him in that role a year later. After five years as top cop, Slavin is retiring this summer.
“The expectation is that we would be making selections in late May, early June, so that there’s at least a little bit of transition time when our new chief were to come on and Chief Slavin were to officially retire,” Areman said.
The Cheltenham Township Police Department comprises 69 sworn officers and 19 administrative and support personnel. The department has been accredited since 2012 through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
“In Cheltenham, we maintain certain values and principles including diversity, equity and inclusion, and we think it’s imperative that our township government reflects and represents the community it serves — including all the unique perspectives and background and experience,” Areman said.
In response to community feedback, the township board of commissioners passed a resolution Oct. 22 memorializing a welcoming policy. The policy affirmed Cheltenham’s support for its immigrant communities and stated that no township official or police officer is authorized to enforce federal immigration law unless legally required to comply.
“Without question, continuing that important not only policy position, but law enforcement position is at the top of the list for any new candidate,” Areman said.
The application window for the next police chief closes Feb. 16.
