Protesters march through Center City following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

Jabri Gallman, 19 of Philadelphia, said he decided to check out the protests with his friend, 20-year-old Isaac Sawyer of Northeast Philly. Gallman and Sawyer both said they feel disillusioned by the continued protests, and question whether they can produce meaningful change.

“I hope these race soldiers get charges pressed on them,” said Gallman. “I stick with the whole defunding the police initiative, and I also stick with punishing white supremacy, too, because this is going to happen again. It’s only a matter of time, probably going to give it another week, you know, and sitting around here and doing all this isn’t going to do nothing.”

Asked what he meant by “race soldiers,” he said, “I mean white supremacists who are posing as cops, those who work with white supremacist groups, those who believe they are over Black people.”

Sawyer agreed, adding that Black people need to take the protests a step further and target economic institutions that uphold white supremacy.

“If they are just going to kill us in the street, and then we just go back and support the institutions, whether it be Walmart or even the banks around here, nothing is going to change,” Sawyer said.

Marchers holding moment of silence for victims of police brutality. pic.twitter.com/nNrJbTuAae — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) September 24, 2020

Linda Noonan, a pastor at Chestnut Hill United Church, attended the rally in her white clerical collar as a “movement chaplain,” a religious leader standing for racial justice and offering support to protesters, she said.

As a religious leader, Noonan said she prays with her feet, calling back the words of Rabbi Abraham Heschel, who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I believe that people are at the end of the rope in terms of expecting justice from the criminal justice system,” Noonan said, “And every time there has been a violation on the part of police, we really do expect the courts to render justice and when they don’t, it’s just a message to all of us that there is no justice possible really in our criminal justice system.”

Niki LaGrone said she came out to the protest because Breonna Taylor did not get justice, “point blank, period.”

“I don’t actually believe in the carceral state, but as long as we have it and as long as cops are putting people in it, then we put them right where they put other people,” said LaGrone, who is originally from California, but has lived in Philadelphia for 15 years.

“That’s gotta go both ways. That’s what has to happen. They should be charged with the crime they committed: murder.”

LaGrone said since she started attending the protests against racial injustice in June, she has become more radicalized in her beliefs around abolishing police and the criminal justice system.

“As long as we’re locking up Black people, brown people, Indigenous people, trans people in these same jails for crimes that have nothing to do with hurting other beings, then yeah, the people we entrust with our public safety can go spend some time in those systems they created and maintain and defend and justify,” she said.

It was not immediately clear who organized the demonstrations, though several speakers were from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.