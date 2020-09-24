Philly prepares for protests after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

City officials announced they are preparing for protests in Philadelphia tonight and this week, following a Jefferson County grand jury’s decision regarding the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the raid of Taylor’s home on March 13. The jury did not move forward charges against any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

In a press release, city officials and Philadelphia police released their plans for handling protest activity and large crowds.

According to social media posts, there are at least two protests planned for Wednesday night — one for 6 p.m. at 6th and Market streets and another at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Philly stands in solidarity with Louisville. two events tonight, starting at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/7C0uvjnLUr — Alison Macrina (@flexlibris) September 23, 2020

“I know that many Philadelphians are feeling disappointed, frustrated, and even outraged, following today’s announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “The City of Philadelphia fully supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, but we also want to ensure that any demonstration activity that happens is done in a safe, lawful manner. We are not aware of any specific threats of violence or looting, but we are sharing guidance to help businesses be prepared in case the situation escalates.”

There will be increased police presence in Center City Wednesday night, including in commercial corridors and areas with high foot traffic. Police will also patrol other major commercial districts across the city.

Traffic patrol will be in place for protests, and drivers should expect some delays, particularly around City Hall.