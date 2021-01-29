Discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin is now officially outlawed by the Delaware Constitution. State lawmakers gave final unanimous approval to the second leg of a constitutional amendment making the change this week.

“It clearly defines that Delaware values the equality of its residents regardless of race, color, or national origin,” said state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, a Democrat from Wilmington. “It ensures that any unequal treatment or discrimination against Delawareans based on their race, color, or national origin is subject to the strictest Constitutional scrutiny.”

Passing the amendment was a priority on the “Justice for All” agenda of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus (DLBC) of which Walker is a member.

In 2019, lawmakers approved the Equal Rights Amendment to Delaware’s Constitution guaranteeing equal rights based on sex. That approval, which came three decades after it was first proposed, was celebrated by women in Delaware happy to see equal rights secured and sex-based discrimination outlawed with the weight of the state Constitution.