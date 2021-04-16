Back in session, Delaware House plans in-person meeting this month

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, members of the Delaware House will meet in person at Legislative Hall in Dover for one day only later this month.

“We are thankfully in a position where lawmakers and staff have been able to get vaccinated, which greatly reduces the risk to them and their families, and we can begin the process of resuming in-person session,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said.

House members will meet in Dover on April 29 to vote on legislation. No decision has been made about further in-person sessions, Schwartzkopf said. Lawmakers have a scheduled one-week break to start the month of May.

“Returning to session in person will give us the opportunity to discuss issues and interact with each other in a way that is both familiar and more productive for many members. However, it will require us to first ensure the safety of all those who would be present, and to plan for contingencies,” he said.

A spokesman for Senate leaders said their chamber is “working towards an in-person return to the chamber on May 11.” They’re hoping the extra week break before the session resumes in May will give a further buffer for folks to get vaccinated and stay healthy.