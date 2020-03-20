Delaware General Assembly postpones legislative session indefinitely

The Delaware General Assembly is on hiatus as Americans are asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and Senate President Pro Tempore David McBride announced Wednesday that Delaware’s legislative session will not reconvene until public health experts advise it’s safe to hold large gatherings.

The session was supposed to reconvene on Tuesday, but was temporarily postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. That pause has now been extended indefinitely.

House Majority Caucus spokesman Drew Volturo said in a statement that as the “situation has continued to unfold, it has become necessary to postpone session for the foreseeable future as officials assess the extent of Delaware’s exposure to the virus.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware.

House Minority Leader Danny Short said it was a necessary decision.

“There’s no real logical need for us to congregate in the capitol building when we’re asking other folks to social distance themselves from colleagues and friends, so we have to set that example,” he said.