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When Jobs for Delaware Graduates was seeking a new executive director in 2014, the agency wanted someone with a master’s degree who had worked in public education, had managed at a nonprofit, and could build relationships with state legislators.

Having connections with lawmakers was critical for the nonprofit that relies almost solely on state funding to help students overcome barriers and pursue academic, career, personal and social success.

JDG, as the agency is known, didn’t hire a leader with an advanced degree or experience in K-12 schools or a nonprofit, though.

The agency did, however, hire someone with the strongest of connections to the General Assembly.

JDG chose an actual legislator — first-term state Sen. Nicole Poore.

Poore had only a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and had never worked in education or at a nonprofit. Instead, she’d held managerial jobs in the health care industry and corporate world.

But the Democrat checked perhaps the biggest qualification box for JDG — the ability to network with government officials who control the state’s purse strings.

Since joining JDG, Poore has been re-elected three times by voters in her Bear-area district. She’s been Senate majority whip and majority leader, and sat on the two so-called “money committees” that oversee how the state spends its $7 billion operating budget and billions of dollars in major construction projects.

As Poore’s clout and tenure in the Senate have grown, tens of millions of dollars have flowed from the state treasury to her agency.

Since July 2017, the state has paid $34.2 million to JDG — roughly $4 million annually — according to state financial records reviewed by WHYY News. The amount of state money to JDG grew from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2018 to $4.6 million in fiscal year 2025, the last full year for which financial records are available.

WHYY News, which reviewed state contracts, bid documents and payment data for more than a decade, found that in fiscal year 2025, JDG’s taxpayer dollars came from:

An annual payment of exactly $1,395,197 from fellow lawmakers that’s among the top few stipends in the Grant-in-Aid bill to nonprofits and volunteer fire companies. In 2017 and 2018, Poore was on the Joint Finance Committee that allocated Grant-in-Aid money to her agency.

Contracts worth about $2.7 million with schools and three state departments: Education, Health and Social Services, and Services for Children, Youth & Their Families. Some contracts haven’t required bidding against other vendors. Poore sits on the Senate Education and Health and Social Services committees.

A contract that paid JDG nearly $500,000 with the Department of Labor and its affiliate, the Delaware Workforce Development Board that has Poore as a member.

The money JDG gets from the state is almost all its revenue, except for some corporate donations, according to state records and annual financial forms the tax-exempt agency files with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2024, those taxpayer dollars allowed JDG to pay Poore $113,100 in salary and provide $15,600 in unspecified benefits, according to the IRS filing for that year. The 2025 filing is due later this year.

Poore was paid $65,500 last year as state senator, a post in which she routinely approves the state budget that includes millions of dollars for JDG.

While nothing in Delaware law prevents lawmakers from working at agencies that get state dollars or voting on bills that contain funding for their private enterprises, some government watchdogs and at least one legislator question the ethics of doing so.

They say Poore isn’t the first legislator to take such a job and secure millions in state dollars, and contend the practice illustrates the cozy, almost incestuous nature of politics and business in tiny Delaware and gives citizens reason to think the playing field isn’t level in the quest for state contracts and funding.

Poore told WHYY News she sees no conflict in her dual roles, and insisted she has never used her influence as a senator to benefit JDG or herself. She said JDG’s service to nearly 4,000 students and young adults annually and its relationships with some 250 employers speak for themselves in attracting public dollars.

“We are allowed by the legislative body” to take jobs at agencies that get state money and vote on budgets that include funding for the agency, Poore said. “Prior to me taking this job, I made sure to get an opinion from an attorney. It was not an issue then and it’s still not an issue.”

But John Flaherty, a board member of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, condemns that practice by Poore and other lawmakers past and present as an insult to the taxpaying public.

“There’s a severe appearance of impropriety,’’ Flaherty said. “Legislators get selected for these high-level positions and they become [informal] lobbyists for that organization. And then they are basically voting on the funding for that particular nonprofit. And she’s not the only one. This has been going on for some time.”

Flaherty noted that former House Speaker Valerie Longhurst, who voters ousted in the 2024 election, had long led the Police Athletic League of Delaware as it obtained millions of state dollars while she held office. Sen. Darius Brown runs the Wilmington HOPE Commission, and Rep. Krista Griffith headed the Children’s Advocacy Center of Delaware for 3 ½ years until January. All three agencies receive state money.

The nonprofit that Poore runs, however, gets far more state money every year than those other three agencies combined, WHYY News found.

Like Poore, Longhurst, Griffith and Brown are Democrats, the political party that dominates the General Assembly.

Flaherty says there should be “an absolute prohibition” against lawmakers taking jobs at agencies that get state funding, but no legislator has ever sponsored such a bill.

“If you’re not hired prior to your election, you should be prohibited from taking that position once you’re in office because then you have the advantages of being an insider to the disadvantage of others,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty said JDG is a “worthwhile organization trying to get jobs for high school graduates and I’m sure she’s doing a good job, but would she be considered for that position if she wasn’t a legislator?”

Heather Ferguson of Common Cause, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, said public trust is eroded when lawmakers have intersecting public and private roles, like Poore does.

“This kind of paints a picture of a perfect example where there may be nothing nefarious going on, but there is a potential conflict of interest,” Ferguson said. “And that makes the public think, ‘Well then, if you are elected, whose interest are you up there representing exactly?’”

David Sheppard, an attorney who chairs JDG’s board, said he understands those sentiments. “It’s fine for open government folks to be concerned about the appropriate use of tax dollars in all areas of government,” Sheppard said.

But Sheppard said Poore has conducted herself properly.

“I can’t remember a single incidence where somebody asserted that she used her influence as a state legislator to facilitate funding for JDG,” Sheppard said.