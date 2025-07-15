2 dead, state of emergency declared in NJ after heavy rains cause flash flooding
2 people died in Plainfield, NJ, after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook at the height of the storm, officials say.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Two people are dead after heavy rain swept across parts of the U.S. Northeast on Monday night, inundating sections of New York and New Jersey with flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways, closed subway lines and led to the declaration of a state of emergency.
Flash flood watches and warnings were in place in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as downpours moved through the region.
Downpours brought up to 6.5 inches of rain in parts of the tri-state area in just a few hours, flooding roadways
2 dead in Plainfield, New Jersey, amid flash flooding
Two people died when severe flooding overwhelmed roadways in Plainfield, New Jersey on Monday night.
The two women were in their car on the road when it was swept into the Cedar Brook during the height of the storm.
Officials say a witness called 911 when it happened. However, firefighters were not able to get to them Monday night with the storm still raging.
The assumption is that the women were trapped in their vehicle and drowned.
This is the second time in 11 days extreme weather has claimed lives in Plainfield.
On July 3, the weather knocked down a tree onto a car, killing two people inside.
The mayor says this city is seeing extreme weather events like it has never experienced before.
“To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable,” Mayor Adrian Mapp said in a statement. “We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”
The names of the two victims from Monday night are being withheld pending notification of their families.
In nearby North Plainfield, officers waded through chest-high water to rescue about 40 people as the heavy flooding destroyed homes and cars on Monday, police said.
“There’s a general human nature to think ‘I can beat water. I know I can’t beat a tornado, shouldn’t touch a down power line, but my vehicle can make it through water or I can stay in my house.’ And people pay with their lives over it,” Governor Murphy said.
A house also exploded overnight amid flooding in North Plainfield, New Jersey.
Police say the house on Parkview Avenue caught fire and exploded just before 11:25 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 14, 2025
Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey.
Some buses and trains in New Jersey were delayed due to flooding.
In Metuchen, New Jersey, about 34 miles (54.7 kilometers) southwest of New York City, Mayor Jonathan M. Busch, wrote on Facebook that the borough was significantly flooded, but by Monday evening water levels had already receded.
“It looks like the worst of the storm is behind us and thankfully, everyone is safe,” he said.
Flooding in Pennsylvania
Mount Joy, in southeastern Pennsylvania, declared a disaster emergency as more than 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain fell in less than five hours Monday, according to the Fire Department Mount Joy. Some people reported over 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water in their homes and emergency responders made 16 water rescues, although no injuries were reported.
“The declaration enables us to access additional resources to support residents and accelerate recovery efforts,” Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Colvin said in a statement.
By Monday evening, the rainfall had lessened and water in Mount Joy had started to recede.
A car got stuck in high water on Station Road in Bensalem, Bucks County. The driver was forced to abandon their car.
Both the north and south-bound lanes of Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, were closed for several hours due to waist-deep water.
From a drone, we saw backyards submerged.
Some people also reported water coming into their homes from the saturated ground.
Severe weather impacting travel
The storms are causing widespread headaches for air passengers.
Ground stops in Newark, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C. caused more than 2,000 cancellations and 10,000 delays nationwide.
At Philadelphia International Airport, more than 42 flights have been canceled and another 90 have been delayed as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
NYC subway flooding
In New York City, some subway service was suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York’s emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.
Video posted on social media appears to show water flooding down into a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform, while passengers inside a train watch. Another photo appears to show passengers standing on a train’s seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.
Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were temporarily closed due to flooding and at least one downed tree.
Central Park recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total, recording 2.07 inches in one hour. This represents a 1-in-20-year flood for Central Park.
Officials in New York’s Westchester County were working to rescue people whose vehicles were submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive.
“At this time, residents are still strongly advised to avoid all travel unless fleeing an area that is subject to flooding, or under an evacuation order,” she said in an email.
A flood warning was also issued for Staten Island, which had seen about 4 to 6 inches (10.2 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain, according to NYC’s emergency notification system.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
