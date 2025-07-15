2 dead, state of emergency declared in NJ after heavy rains cause flash flooding

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people are dead after heavy rain swept across parts of the U.S. Northeast on Monday night, inundating sections of New York and New Jersey with flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways, closed subway lines and led to the declaration of a state of emergency.

Flash flood watches and warnings were in place in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as downpours moved through the region.

Downpours brought up to 6.5 inches of rain in parts of the tri-state area in just a few hours, flooding roadways

2 dead in Plainfield, New Jersey, amid flash flooding

Two people died when severe flooding overwhelmed roadways in Plainfield, New Jersey on Monday night.

The two women were in their car on the road when it was swept into the Cedar Brook during the height of the storm.

Officials say a witness called 911 when it happened. However, firefighters were not able to get to them Monday night with the storm still raging.

The assumption is that the women were trapped in their vehicle and drowned.

This is the second time in 11 days extreme weather has claimed lives in Plainfield.

On July 3, the weather knocked down a tree onto a car, killing two people inside.

The mayor says this city is seeing extreme weather events like it has never experienced before.

“To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable,” Mayor Adrian Mapp said in a statement. “We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”

The names of the two victims from Monday night are being withheld pending notification of their families.