Pennsylvania officials are urging drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” if faced with inundated roadways as a powerful winter storm continues to pelt the region with heavy rains. Overnight flooding is anticipated along with severe winds.

The heaviest rain is expected from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas along the Delaware River, Delaware Bay, Jersey Shore and inland rivers in Southeastern Pennsylvania could flood Tuesday or Wednesday. Coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware could experience wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour Tuesday night.

“That could bring down trees,” New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson said on WHYY’s “Studio 2.” “The ground is soaked. … Trees are more susceptible to falling, and with that power lines can come down.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding,” Murphy said in a statement. “This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”