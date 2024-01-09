From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As the Delaware Valley braces for another winter rain storm expected to dump several inches on parts of the region, New Jersey has issued a state of emergency for all 21 counties, opening up additional resources to respond in the event of storm damage.

“Please do not underestimate this storm,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. “Particularly given its intensity, [it] will be in the darkness of night, through the middle of the night from tomorrow night through Wednesday morning.”

Murphy’s declaration will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, just as the worst of the system is expected to move into the region. Up to four inches of rain are possible for some areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Wind gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour are also possible.

It comes as the region is already dealing with above-average rainfall from storms last weekend and in December, with meteorologists raising concerns about how much more precipitation the region’s soil can handle.