Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in New Jersey, bringing total to 27

On Friday, Murphy announced that at least 25 people were killed in flooding across New Jersey. The death toll also includes two Mercer County residents.

The deaths were “largely concentrated in central Jersey and a few in the north,” Murphy said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The majority of the deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water, according to the governor.

Murphy reminded residents of the dangerous conditions on the roads.

“Do not assume your car or truck can handle it. Do not assume you know how deep the water is. If you must travel, do not drive into flooded areas,” he said.

Julie Blake, the mayor of Hopewell Township, said two residents died in the storm.

“I am so sorry to report that we lost two individuals in the storm. These losses cannot be assessed or recovered. Despite the heroic efforts of our valley’s first responders and the efforts of so many in the County and the State, two families will grieve and suffer their personal loss,” she said.

Four residents of an apartment complex in Elizabeth were found dead in the aftermath, according to a city spokesperson.

Oakwood Plaza, located across from the Elizabeth Fire Department headquarters, was inundated with eight feet of water, destroying fire equipment and apparatus.

Rescuers were going door-to-door through the complex to check for additional victims.

Mayor Chris Bollage said the city is assisting some 300 displaced residents.

A person in a car was killed after becoming trapped in six feet of floodwaters in Passaic, after the Passaic River flooded, prompting evacuations of 60 residents to City Hall.