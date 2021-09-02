‘A lot of hurt in New Jersey’: Residents evacuated, homes destroyed in Ida’s wake

Remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Garden State overnight, bringing torrential rainfall and at least one tornado that touched down in Gloucester County.

More than 61,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey were without electricity by Thursday morning.

All of New Jersey remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know as city and state officials begin to assess the aftermath of the storm.

Tornado in Mullica Hill, evacuations in Trenton

Gloucester County officials are reporting devastating damage after a tornado swept through the region near Mullica Hill on Wednesday.

It remains unclear how many homes sustained damage from the storm. Residents are being asked to stay in their homes unless emergency evacuation is needed. Multiple power lines are down and could cause injury.

Those in need of emergency temporary housing can call 856-589-0911 for assistance from the New Jersey Red Cross.

Officials evacuated residents in a portion of Trenton as the Delaware River was expected to come over its banks and cause major flooding to homes.

Social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado Wednesday evening in the Burlington area. Authorities did not have any immediate information on injuries.