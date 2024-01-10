Winter storm brings flooding, power outages to the Delaware Valley

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A major winter rainstorm moved into the region Tuesday night, bringing strong winds and the threat for flooding.

From heavy flooding in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore, to high winds and toppled trees in Chester County, to downed power lines in Delaware, the damage is extensive. Here are the latest updates:

Flood Warning in effect

Water along Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue near the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia has already spilled over its banks and is forecast to crest Wednesday morning.

Kelly Drive is flooded beyond City Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard bridges, with dump trucks blocking Kelly Drive and Falls Bridge to keep drivers away.

The Schuylkill River is expected to rise to about a foot below major flood stage Wednesday morning and begin to recede in the afternoon.

Police are monitoring several hotspots prone to flooding after water started to rise on many roads, like River Road in Roxborough, Main Street in Manayunk, Kelly Drive, Cobbs Creek Pkwy and Columbus Blvd.

The Delaware River gauge at Columbus Blvd and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia hit a record high Tuesday night, just above levels seen during Hurricane Sandy 12 years ago.

As for the Delaware River, it is already receding but will rise again later Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain filled the Brandywine Creek in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Forecasters say the rising water could reach moderate flood stage around midnight.

Crews are keeping a close eye on nearby rivers and creeks. As high tide approaches after midnight, the threat of flooding becomes higher too.

The Schuylkill from Pottstown to Philadelphia is forecast to reach minor flooding during the day Wednesday.

Flood warnings remain in effect.

In Upper Milford Township in Lehigh County, video shows crews safely rescuing a person in a car on Indian Creek Road. The road is closed due to extreme flooding conditions. The water is coming from a creek nearby that has already flooded multiple times in the last month.

In Chester County, barriers and road closure signs were strategically placed in areas that are prone to flooding in Schuylkill Township and in nearby Phoenixville as well, as water started pooling up well before the worst of the storm.

According to Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the Christina River at Cooch’s Bridge in Delaware is forecast to reach major flood levels, very close to the record level reached during Tropical Storm Isaias.