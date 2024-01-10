Winter storm brings flooding, power outages to the Delaware Valley
PECO says more than 73,000 customers remain in the dark after Tuesday night's storm.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A major winter rainstorm moved into the region Tuesday night, bringing strong winds and the threat for flooding.
From heavy flooding in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore, to high winds and toppled trees in Chester County, to downed power lines in Delaware, the damage is extensive. Here are the latest updates:
Flood Warning in effect
Water along Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue near the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia has already spilled over its banks and is forecast to crest Wednesday morning.
Kelly Drive is flooded beyond City Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard bridges, with dump trucks blocking Kelly Drive and Falls Bridge to keep drivers away.
The Schuylkill River is expected to rise to about a foot below major flood stage Wednesday morning and begin to recede in the afternoon.
Police are monitoring several hotspots prone to flooding after water started to rise on many roads, like River Road in Roxborough, Main Street in Manayunk, Kelly Drive, Cobbs Creek Pkwy and Columbus Blvd.
The Delaware River gauge at Columbus Blvd and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia hit a record high Tuesday night, just above levels seen during Hurricane Sandy 12 years ago.
As for the Delaware River, it is already receding but will rise again later Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy rain filled the Brandywine Creek in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Forecasters say the rising water could reach moderate flood stage around midnight.
Crews are keeping a close eye on nearby rivers and creeks. As high tide approaches after midnight, the threat of flooding becomes higher too.
The Schuylkill from Pottstown to Philadelphia is forecast to reach minor flooding during the day Wednesday.
Flood warnings remain in effect.
In Upper Milford Township in Lehigh County, video shows crews safely rescuing a person in a car on Indian Creek Road. The road is closed due to extreme flooding conditions. The water is coming from a creek nearby that has already flooded multiple times in the last month.
In Chester County, barriers and road closure signs were strategically placed in areas that are prone to flooding in Schuylkill Township and in nearby Phoenixville as well, as water started pooling up well before the worst of the storm.
According to Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the Christina River at Cooch’s Bridge in Delaware is forecast to reach major flood levels, very close to the record level reached during Tropical Storm Isaias.
Power outages
As of 4 a.m., PECO says more than 73,000 customers remain in the dark due to power outages. That’s down from 123,000 at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Most of the outages are in Chester and Delaware Counties.
Delmarva Power is reporting more than 16,000 customers impacted.
Just under 16,000 PSE&G customers are awaiting power. A good chunk of them are in Camden and Burlington Counties.
AC Electric is reporting more than 23,000 customers impacted.
School delays
Some schools are opening late on Wednesday due to the storm.
Travel alerts
Amtrak has announced some service cancellations due to the storm.
SEPTA is advising customers that all service on the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line will be suspended until at least 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, due to severe storm damage. Check for the latest updates on SEPTA.org.
Storm brings down power lines
Two people became trapped inside a truck in Delaware after live power lines came down.
The power lines fell along Milltown Road near Pecksniff Road in Pike Creek, New Castle County.
Fortunately, the two people trapped inside the white truck stayed inside the vehicle until power crews could respond.
There have been no reports of injuries in this incident.
Latest forecast
Flood watches and warnings are in effect through Wednesday afternoon, according to AccuWeather.
As of late Tuesday night, the last of the heavy rain was still clearing the coast.
The morning rush will be dealing with closed roads due to lingering flooding on some creeks and streams as well as any trees/limbs brought down by the winds.
The strongest winds reached 72 mph near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, with low 60s near Wilmington, Delaware and Brigantine, New Jersey.
Rainfall totals look to have reached the 2-3″ range for much of southeastern Pennsylvania, with 1.5″ to 2.5″ across South Jersey.
