“This is coming in during the morning commute, so there definitely could be slowdowns regardless if there’s rain or snow,” NWS Meteorologist Eric Hoeflich said. “But I think it’s going to be a mainly rain event. People should take extra time to commute … take some extra time because it’s going to be a little bit slow out there with some heavy rain and gusty winds.”

Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of North Jersey

Meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy said parts of central and northern Jersey could get as much as 12 inches of snow. Murphy said South Jersey would be “spared of any heavy snowfall.”

“We’re expecting the most intense range stretch of snowfall to start in the middle of the night and then run into the morning commute, maybe as late as 10 a.m.,” he said during a Monday news conference on storm preparedness. “So please, if you can, we suggest staying off the roads tomorrow morning, and if you can work from home, tomorrow is a good day to do just that.”