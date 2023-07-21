Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Strangers, neighbors, and loved ones gathered on Thursday evening to pray, sing, and collectively grieve the lives lost to the devastating flash flood on Saturday in Upper Makefield, as the search for the two missing children — 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils — continues.

About 150 people filled the Crossing Church in Upper Makefield, Bucks County, for a community vigil with music and prayer. Each person held a candle for the people who drowned.

“The community is really coming together to try to heal,” said Linda Mitchell, from Southampton, Bucks County. “People are feeling vulnerable because this was so shocking, and almost hard to understand … All of the five people, they represented our community.”

The church sits around the corner from the road that flooded this weekend. Church volunteers opened their doors on Saturday for those who were rescued from the water.

Lead Pastor George Clash said they wanted to open their doors once again, to help the many residents grieving over the tragedy.

“We feel the heaviness in the community,” Clash said. “There’s a real sense of loss even though many of the people, especially who will be here tonight, do not know these families personally,” Clash said.

Several of the victims were from the area. Yuko Love and Enzo and Linda Depiero were from Newtown, Bucks County. Susan Barnhart was from Titusville, New Jersey, and worked at the local post office. Katie Sealy was visiting family from South Carolina.